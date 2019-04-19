Madison police search for suspect in west side convenience store robbery
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a man they say robbed a west side convenience store Thursday night.
Officers were called to the Stop-N-Go BP station at 6202 Schroeder Road just after 10 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the suspect implied to the clerk that he had a gun before taking money from the register and running away. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and used a white t-shirt as a mask, according to police.
Police tried using a K9 to track the suspect but weren't able to find him.
Anyone with information is asked to called the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
