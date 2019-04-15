Madison police search for driver who nearly hit man on north side

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Police are looking for a driver who nearly hit a man Saturday evening.

Madison police were called to do a welfare check on the driver and a passenger in a van parked on the north side. Police say the parked van was running, while a man and woman were unconscious inside.

According to a release from MPD, the driver woke up and hit the gas, instead of turning off the ignition as officers orderd him to. A 56-year-old man on Waxwing Lane had to quickly step out of the way, to avoid being hit by the van.

The officers did not pursue the van but were able to identity the driver. They say he is 35 years old and from Verona. MPD says there is probable cause to arrest him for first-degree reckless endangerment and fleeing an officer.

