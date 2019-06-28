Madison police respond to shots fired report on east side

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police department responded to a report of shots fired early Friday morning on Madison's east side.

When officers arrived at the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive, they found evidence that shots had been fired, but no evidence that anyone had been hit or that any property was damaged.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department or the Madison Area Crimestoppers.

