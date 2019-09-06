Madison police respond to shots fired on Madison's east side
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 9 p.m. Thursday on Madison's east side.
When officers arrived, they found multiple casings of different calibers in the street.
No injuries or damage have been reported.
The Madison Police Department is still investigating.
