Madison police respond to reports of shots fired on city's northeast side

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to reports of shots fired on the city’s northeast side.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Sycamore Drive around 10 p.m. Monday, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Officers checked the area but could not find any signs of a shooting. Sgt. Ryan Gibson with the department said no property in the area was damaged and no injuries were reported.

