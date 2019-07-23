Crime

Madison police looking for man who broke into building near Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 10:15 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Burglary Crime Unit in the Madison Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who broke into a City of Madison Parks' building near Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

According to a release, the man broke into the building Sunday around 9 p.m. and took a laptop.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

 

