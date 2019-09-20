Madison police looking for burglar

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is looking for a burglar who they said broke into the basement of an apartment building early Friday morning.

The burglar forced his way into a building on the 2500 block of Monterey Drive near Warner Park at 1:30 a.m.

Police said the man ran away when they arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014

