Madison police look for suspicious red van that woman says chased her while on her daily run

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a suspicious red work-style van after a woman says two men in the van followed her through a neighborhood on the city's east side.

The woman, who runs daily in her neighborhood, became frightened Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. after she said two men in a red van slowly drive past her in the 5000 block of Felland Road, according to an incident report from Public Information Officer Joel Despain.

She told police the van slowed to 20-25 mph in a 45 mph zone while the men stared at her.

Police said the woman ran up to a driveway, hoping that the men would think she was at her house, and rang a doorbell trying to alert someone to the situation. She said after that, she saw the van come back in the opposite direction, going about 10 mph before stopping.

She left her normal route and ran through the woods to her house after the van stopped, Despain said.

The woman asked neighbors on a social media group if they saw anything suspicious, and neighbors provided the Madison Police Department with surveillance video showing a vehicle that matches her description of the van.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.