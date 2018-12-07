MPD believes 3 armed robberies within 40 minutes are connected

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for two men they believe are connected to three armed robberies that were reported within a 40-minute span.

Just after 8:40 p.m., the men walked into the BP gas station on Mohawk Drive, just north of the Beltline off of Midvale Boulevard. Police say one of the two men pointed a gun at the clerk and the two men got away with cash.

Police are investigating a string of armed robberies that happened overnight in #Madison. We have surveillance video of the scary encounter one gas station experienced. Watch tonight on #News3. pic.twitter.com/TA1jpGxEmG — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) December 7, 2018

A similar robbery took place about 10 minutes later at Rocky's Liquor Store on the Beltline frontage road near Seminole Highway, and another at a BP gas station on Atwood Avenue about 30 minutes after that.

Employees at the stores all described similar suspects, leading police to believe the crimes were linked.

Investigators asked anyone who may have seen anything related to the crimes to call the Madison police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.

The armed man was described as black, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and 18-20 years old with an average build, and was wearing a mask. The other man was described as 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 19-21 years old and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.