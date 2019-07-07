Madison police investigating shots fired in Red Roof Inn parking lot

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating a shots-fired incident on the city's east side overnight.

Officers were called to the Red Roof Inn at 4830 Hayes Road, just off of East Washington Avenue and the interstate, at 11:39 p.m. after several callers reported hearing gunshots in the parking lot and seeing cars speeding away.

Officers found multiple shell casings that were left behind and damage to unoccupied cars. Police say the investigation is ongoing but they don't believe there is any additional threat to the public.

Anyone with information should call Madison police or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.