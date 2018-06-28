59-year-old man injured in targeted shooting, Madison police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating an attempted homicide on the city's south side overnight.

Police say a 59-year-old Madison man was shot at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday inside a home in the 1200 block of Gilson Street, near Olin Avenue and Goodman Park.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was in stable but critical condition, police said.

The shooting is believed to stem from a preexisting conflict between the shooter and the injured man, according to a news release. The incident appears targeted and the public is not directly in danger, police said.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Madison police or Crime Stoppers.