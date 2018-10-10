Crime

Madison police investigate stabbing on State Street

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 05:16 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 05:22 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating a stabbing Tuesday night on State Street.

Police were called to the bus stop at 603 State Street near State Street Brats at 9:24 p.m. for a report of a man who was stabbed several times.

The 25-year-old victim said someone approached him and asked for money, and stabbed him when he refused. An officer on scene put a tourniquet on the stabbing victim until Fire Rescue was able to get to the scene and take him to the hospital. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say the stabbing suspect ran away and has not been found.

