Madison police investigate stabbing on State Street
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating a stabbing Tuesday night on State Street.
Police were called to the bus stop at 603 State Street near State Street Brats at 9:24 p.m. for a report of a man who was stabbed several times.
The 25-year-old victim said someone approached him and asked for money, and stabbed him when he refused. An officer on scene put a tourniquet on the stabbing victim until Fire Rescue was able to get to the scene and take him to the hospital. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
Police say the stabbing suspect ran away and has not been found.
