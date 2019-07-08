Madison police investigate shots fired on city's west side

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating at least their fourth shots fired incident in the past three days, this time on the city's west side.

The latest happened at 6:51 p.m. Sunday near the 2300 block of Allied Drive after multiple people called to report hearing gunshots and seeing several cars speed away from the area.

Officers found several shell casings once they arrived on the scene.

It's the latest in what was a busy weekend for shots fired calls in the city. On Friday night, one person was shot in the area of Packers Avenue and Warbler Lane on the city's north side. On Saturday, shots were reported at the top of State Street just after 7 p.m. and at the Red Roof Inn on the city's east side at about 11:30 p.m. No injuries were reported in either Saturday night incident.

Anyone with information on any of those incidents is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

