Madison police investigate overnight burglaries at neighboring homes

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say they're investigating a pair of burglaries that happened at the same time at neighboring homes on the city's north side.

Police were called to the 5300 block of Comanche Way near the Cherokee Marsh just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. A homeowner there reported encountering burglars in their home before chasing them back to a black SUV police believe may be a Toyota.

At the same time, another burglar was stealing a neighbor's car. Police say the neighbor left the car unlocked, and believe the burglars gained access to that home using the garage door opener that was still in the car. The burglars were then able to steal a purse and the vehicle's keys inside the home.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.