Madison police investigate multiple reports of shots fired near Leopold Elementary School

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is investigating after multiple people called to report gun shots being fired on the city's south side early Monday morning.

Officers were called to Churchill Drive near Leopold Elementary School just after 1 a.m. Monday. When they got there, they found more than 10 bullet casings of different calibers in the road.

An unoccupied vehicle parked on the street was found with multiple bullet holes, but no other damage or injuries were reported.

People living in the neighborhood said they saw a dark-colored sedan speed away from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

