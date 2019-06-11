Madison police investigate man's claim that he was shot

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department said a man showed up to the hospital claiming to be the victim of a shooting.

Police said around 6 a.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old man walked into a Madison hospital saying he was shot during an incident at his home on the 2000 block of McKenna Boulevard at about 3:40 a.m.

According to police, the man never called authorities to report the crime. He suffered a graze wound to the head that required stitches.

The man was treated by doctors and released Tuesday morning.

The incident is still under investigation. The report said officers don't believe there is a general danger to the community and that "whatever happened, this was a targeted act of gun violence."

