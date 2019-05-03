Madison police investigate after multiple gunshots damage east side residence
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after a home was damaged in a shooting on the city’s east side.
They were called to a home along the 5000 block of Milwaukee Street late Thursday night, according to a release from the department. This is near McGinnis Park.
Lt. Reginald Patterson said multiple shots were fired at a residence, causing some damage. No one inside was hurt, according to Patterson.
Madison police believe this incident was targeted and ask anyone with additional information to contact the department at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
