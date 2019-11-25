Madison police find three dozen shell casings, bullet holes in homes in east side shooting

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating reports of more than 30 gunshots that had nearby residents nearly caught in the crossfire Sunday night.

Police say multiple callers from the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road reported hearing gunshots at about 8:42 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found nearly three dozen shell casings, two damaged vehicles and damage to nearby buildings.

Police believe there were two sides of people shooting at one another.

No injuries were reported, but police report several rounds entered nearby homes, and said one bullet missed someone by approximately five feet. Other people in the area were sent looking for shelter after hearing the gunshots enter their homes.

Several people were contacted and had their apartments searched as part of the investigation. Police are also collecting video evidence from the area.

Anyone with information should call Madison Police or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

