Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Crime

Madison police find stolen SUV abandoned, still running

By:

Posted: Dec 05, 2019 10:35 AM CST

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 10:36 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say a person driving a stolen SUV crashed into a light pole before speeding away earlier this week.

Officers tried to pull over the stolen Jeep Cherokee on Britta Parkway Tuesday afternoon. Police say instead of cooperating, the driver put the SUV in reverse and crashed into a light pole at a high speed before putting the SUV back into drive and speeding away.

Madison police policy is not to engage in a high-speed chase, but officers did find the Jeep later, abandoned with the passenger door open while still running on Windflower Way. The back windshield of the Jeep was shattered.

