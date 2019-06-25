Madison police find shell casing following reports of shots fired

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police found a shell casing on the city's south side after an early morning fight.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Lumley Road, near the University of Wisconsin Madison Arboretum and Seminole Highway, around 4:30 a.m., according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

A caller reported that a single gunshot was heard while people argued outside, according to the release.

A single casing was located on Whenona Drive.

Police could not find any property damage and have not heard of any injuries.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.