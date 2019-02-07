Suspect in 'egregious' Langdon Street attack on probation for violent crime at time of incident

MADISON, Wis. - Police have arrested a man in connection with a violent assault on a 19-year-old woman in downtown Madison this weekend that the police chief on Thursday called an "egregious case."

Chief Mike Koval said during a news conference Thursday that the suspect, 22-year-old Jerome Winslow, of Madison, is in custody and a suspect in the early morning attack. Winslow was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road.

On Sunday at 3:22 a.m., a man assaulted a 19-year-old University of Wisconsin-Madison student on Langdon Street at North Carroll Street. Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the victim was walking home when she was attacked, and she and Winslow didn't have any interaction before the incident.

The woman was hospitalized with significant facial injuries, including fractures, police said.

"When you are dealing with someone who has a lot of fractures to the face and orbital area, that creates a lot of swelling so as to almost be unrecognizable," Koval said.

A witness who saw the woman being pushed or pulled against her will down the street told friends who went to check on it found the victim injured, Koval said. Minutes later, police officers and paramedics were at the scene.

Koval said Winslow has a violent criminal past, and he's frustrated that someone with multiple convictions was out in the community with the opportunity to hurt someone.

"This individual that you see before you is not, as you might have imagined, (it's) not his first rodeo to the criminal justice system," Koval said.

Online court records show Winslow has past convictions in Dane County for disorderly conduct, battery, criminal damage to property, and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or officer. Winslow is on probation for an incident in May 2017 in which a prison sentence for armed robbery was stayed.

"This person has had opportunities. No more. No more," Koval said.

Police said gang and community officers and surveillance video helped investigators identify Winslow.

"It was ultimately gang officers and neighborhood officers that put a name to a face and helped us connect some dots that I think represented a breakthrough," Koval said.

Police said video appears to show Winslow may have been targeting another young woman the same night, but that woman was able to get home.

Koval asked anyone who may have seen Winslow in the area of Langdon Street early Sunday, or has other information about him, to call the police department at 608-266-4275.

"If you have anything, we want to know about it," Koval said. "We want to know what sort of serial predation this person may have been up to."

Winslow hasn't been charged in the Langdon Street attack. Koval said detectives are working to firm up the case but he didn't say when he expects to recommend charges to the Dane County district attorney. Winslow is in the Dane County Jail on a probation hold.

The victim's father told Koval that the woman's surgeries have gone well and the family asked for privacy as the woman continues to heal.

