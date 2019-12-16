Madison police arrest man on suspicion of possession of child pornography

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a man Friday for possession of child pornography, according to an incident report.

Police said they received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Chidren Task force that led them to investigate 37-year-old Scott Zoellner.

Friday afternoon, Madison police SWAT assisted the department's Special Victims Unit in seizing evidence from Zoellner's Cypress Way apartment, the release said.

