Madison police arrest man on suspicion of possession of child pornography
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a man Friday for possession of child pornography, according to an incident report.
Police said they received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Chidren Task force that led them to investigate 37-year-old Scott Zoellner.
Friday afternoon, Madison police SWAT assisted the department's Special Victims Unit in seizing evidence from Zoellner's Cypress Way apartment, the release said.
