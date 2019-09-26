Madison police arrest burglar with help from surveillance images

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a man they believe broke into a downtown apartment and stole items two weeks ago.

Police said 49-year-old Michael L. Hilton was identified on surveillance images as the person who broke into an apartment on the 400 block of West Dayton Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 14.

A 22-year-old man said his laptop, wallet and other items were stolen after someone broke through his kitchen window. One of his credit cards was used shortly after the break-in at a convenience store.

Police said they found surveillance video of Hilton using the stolen credit card.

Hilton was arrested on tentative charges of burglary, identity theft and a parole violation.

