Madison man steals wallet from gym locker near East Towne Mall, police say

MADISON, Wis. - After a 21-year-old Sun Prairie man finished his workout Thursday morning at Planet Fitness on the east side, he found out his wallet and lock were gone.

According to an incident report, the victim found out his credit card was used to make several purchases at East Towne Mall.

The investigating officer used surveillance video to retrace the thief's steps. Israel R. Aguayo, a 19-year-old Madison man, was found and arrested at the mall. He was found with some of the victim's property in his pocket.

Aguayo was arrested on charges of theft and misappropriation of personal identifying materials.

