Madison man sentenced to federal prison time for selling cocaine out of his Maserati

Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man will spend six years in a federal prison for selling cocaine out of his luxury car.

Edward Bartlett, 30, of Madison was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley.

In April of 2018, police in Madison believed Bartlett had a large amount of cocaine in his vehicle, a 2014 Maserati.

Police approached Bartlett as he was in his vehicle, prompting him to attempt to drive away, but squad cars had already blocked him in leading him to slam into an occupied police cruiser. Bartlett then attempted an escape on foot but did not get far before he was apprehended.

Dane County Narcotics Task Force officers discovered four kilograms of cocaine within his car and estimate the street value at $800,000.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.