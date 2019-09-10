Madison man mugged, punched several times in the head on East Washington Avenue

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - A 39-year-old man was approached from behind by a stranger, punched in the head several times and mugged Tuesday at 9:10 p.m., police said.

According to an incident report, the stranger punched him in the head and then took his backpack. The backpack had clothing, electronics and the victim's checkbook.

The victim suffered facial injuries from the attack.

The stranger was a white man, 40 to 45 years old. He had a medium build, medium length blond hair and facial stubble. He was between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dirty gray or blue T-shirt and bleached or faded jeans.

