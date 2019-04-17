Madison man made false 911 call, fought officers who responded, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is facing charges after police said he made up an emergency and fought officers Tuesday night.

Madison police said officers responded at 9:16 p.m. to an apartment in the 4900 block of Mineral Point Road after a resident claimed to have been shot.

As first responders arrived, many concerned neighbors told them they didn't hear any gunfire and didn't know of anyone being hurt.

Police made contact with 42-year-old Jason J. McCarthy, who had called 911, and he fought with officers. One sergeant suffered a blow to the head that caused a sizable lump, according to the report.

McCarthy was arrested on multiple tentative charges including dialing 911 for false emergency, resisting or obstructing police, disorderly conduct and causing substantial bodily harm, police said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.