Madison man found guilty of sex trafficking charges after 5-day federal trial

Erin F. Graham

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was found guilty of seven counts of sex trafficking after a five-day federal trial, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Evidence during the trial led to the conviction of Erin F. Graham Jr., 37, for sex trafficking by use of force, coercion and fraud. Officials said he transported people across state lines with the intent that they would engage in prostitution.

The investigation showed that Graham posted advertisements online for commercial sex acts.

Law enforcement officials discovered Graham's scheme in April 2017 after one victim ran and hid behind the front desk of a Madison hotel and an employee called 911. The victim told a nurse that Graham had been strangling her to the point of unconsciousness because she told him she wanted to leave.

Multiple victims testified against him and his girlfriend Patience Moore, 28, of Madison. She pleaded guilty to her role in this sex trafficking scheme on March 14, according to the release.

Graham faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in in prison. He will be sentenced July 1.

