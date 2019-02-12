Madison man heads to trial for production of child pornography in missing Tennessee girl case

SKETCHES: Madison man charged with production of child pornography in missing Tennessee girl case Sketch courtesy of James McKiernan Sketch courtesy of James McKiernan [ + - ] Sketch courtesy of James McKiernan Sketch courtesy of James McKiernan [ + - ] Sketch courtesy of James McKiernan Sketch courtesy of James McKiernan [ + - ]

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is set to go to trial after a federal judge said Tuesday there is probable cause to charge him with production of child pornography in connection to a missing Tennessee girl who was found in Wisconsin. The judge also ruled to detain the defendant until trial.

Bryan D. Rogers, 31, is accused of persuading a 14-year-old Tennessee girl to record a rape and send the video to him. Court records said after he saw the video, he didn't report it to police, and instead brought the girl to Wisconsin, taking steps to avoid being tracked.

After 40 min, a federal judge ruled there is probable cause to charge Bryan Rogers w/production of child pornography. He also ruled Rogers will remain detained until trial because he believes Rogers is a flight risk. sketch: James McKiernan #News3Now pic.twitter.com/vIaAaZgOdb — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) February 12, 2019

On Tuesday the defense argued Rogers only suggested the girl make a recording for evidence, and that came after he suggested other ways for her to get out.

According to court documents, Rogers and the girl met while playing the online game Roblox but continued communicating through Facebook messenger, email and a communications app. During their communication, court documents show she told Rogers about her step-father raping her, and he offered suggestions to “collect evidence.”

“We need clear video evidence,” Rogers wrote to the girl on Dec. 27, according to court documents. “Unless you can prove what he did they will just release you back to him if we get caught.”

Conversations included in the court documents show the girl said she would kill herself to escape the situation if Rogers couldn’t help. He told her he couldn’t help without the “evidence,” and she should run away to a friend’s house if she didn’t want to do it. Court documents also show he suggested she get a rape kit in lieu of recording the assault.

Court documents said the girl successfully took video of her adoptive father sexually assaulting her and sent it to Rogers. They also said Rogers drove to Madisonville, Tennessee, to pick her up in the middle of the night. He took her to his mother’s house in Madison, where she stayed in the basement for two weeks before law enforcement found her, according to court documents. Dane Co. Sheriff's Office via CNN Bryan Rogers, 31, of Madison, Wisconsin, is charged in federal court with sexually exploiting a child.

In court Tuesday, assistant U.S. attorney Julie Pfluger said this proves what the charges allege: Rogers asked the girl to make a video, and the video was transported across state lines. Pfluger also said she was present for a sexual assault exam in Madison, where the nurse said there was recent sexual activity and it was "not possible these are from the father."

However, Rogers’ attorney said the “intent is highly relevant.”

According to court documents, the girl spent her time in the basement of Rogers’ home writing a six-page letter that she addressed to the FBI, in which “she described the years of abuse.” Rogers and the girl sent the letter and an SD card containing an audio recording of an assault, the video recording in question taken of another assault and photos of the girl’s adoptive father in a package to the FBI’s St. Louis office at the end of January. During court Tuesday, the federal judge sealed this letter from the public.

In court Tuesday, Rogers’ defense attorney questioned the special agent in charge of this investigation, James Pertzbon. The attorney asked Pertzbon if the letter supports the claim that Rogers coerced the girl into making the video. Pertzbon said no. He also said the girl referred to the video as “evidence” during interviews with law enforcement.

Pfluger said the facts of the case support the charge against Rogers, that he persuaded or coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction.

The defense said the charges are “weak” and that this case is different from other child pornography cases. Because of that, he argued Rogers should be released until trial, though said Rogers would agree to conditions such as location monitoring by GPS device, rules prohibiting his use or possession of computers or other devices that are connected to the internet, and rules restricting his contact with minors, among others.

“Bryan’s not going anywhere,” he said.

The judge did not agree, saying the lengths Rogers went through to hide the girl and what he was doing with the girl, as well as lying to law enforcement agents when first questioned showed “if he chose to flee, he could.”

Instead the judge ruled Rogers would be detained until trial.

The trial date has not yet been scheduled.

