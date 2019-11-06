Madison man charged with multiple drug, gun crimes

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was charged Wednesday for allegedly distributing heroin and fentanyl, possessing heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute, possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, according to a news release.

An indictment alleges that Donte Moore, 32, distributed a mix of heroin and fentanyl four times in August and September The indictment alleges that Moore had 40 grams or more of a heroin-fentanyl mixture and 28 grams or more of crack cocaine that he intended to distribute. Moore allegedly had a .40 caliber handgun and ammunition on Oct. 9.

If convicted, Moore faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the four distribution charges, according to the release. He also faces up to 10 years for the felon in possession of a gun and ammunition charge.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force ran the investigation that led to the charges against Moore, the release said. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Corey is handling the prosecution.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.