Madison man beaten with baseball bat inside, outside apartment, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was beaten with a baseball bat by several people at his home Friday afternoon, police said.

The Madison Police Department said a Vernon Avenue resident reported being kicked and beaten with a bat after several acquaintances broke into his apartment at about 4:50 p.m.

The victim told police the attackers claimed he stole property from them. They dragged him outside of the building and continued to attack him.

According to the report, a witness saw what was happening and yelled for the assault to stop. She called 911 and the attackers drove away in dark-colored SUV or truck.

Detectives are in the process of trying to positively identify the assailants, police said.

