Man who fell inside Walgreens faces 7th OWI, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Woodrow K. Bartlett, a 52-year-old Madison man, was arrested on suspicion of his his seventh offense of operating while intoxicated Tuesday at 4:27 p.m., police said.
According to a police incident report, Bartlett pulled into the Walgreens at 4518 Cottage Grove Road, went in the store, fell on the floor and couldn't get up, initially.
Employees called the police after they were concerned for his welfare, the report said. Officers said they found Bartlett outside, holding himself up by leaning on his car.
