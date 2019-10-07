Madison man arrested on suspicion of 10th OWI
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested on suspicion of his 10th operating while intoxicated charge.
A Dane County deputy sheriff made a traffic stop on Milwaukee Street near Corporate Drive in the Town of Blooming Grove just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.
That deputy arrested Charles Owens, 56, on suspicion of his 10th OWI.
A blood sample was taken at a local hospital. Owens was booked into the Dane County Jail on suspicion of the felony OWI charge and a parole violation. He was also cited for operating after revocation and open intoxicants.
