Crime

Madison man arrested on suspicion of 10th OWI

By:

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 06:31 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 06:31 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested on suspicion of his 10th operating while intoxicated charge.

A Dane County deputy sheriff made a traffic stop on Milwaukee Street near Corporate Drive in the Town of Blooming Grove just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

That deputy arrested Charles Owens, 56, on suspicion of his 10th OWI.

A blood sample was taken at a local hospital. Owens was booked into the Dane County Jail on suspicion of the felony OWI charge and a parole violation. He was also cited for operating after revocation and open intoxicants.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration