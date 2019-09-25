Madison man arrested on multiple tentative drug charges, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested on multiple tentative drug charges after a concerned citizen reported an SUV that was parked and running for over an hour Wednesday morning, police said.

According to an incident report, Dedonta J. Davis, 31, was found sleeping in the vehicle when police arrived to the scene. Police said that as he awoke, he didn't seem very keen on having officers near his car. A Maple Bluff Police Department K9 unit arrived shortly after and searched the vehicle. According to the report, police found heroin, cocaine, marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash in Davis' vehicle.

Davis was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.