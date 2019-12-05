PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Madison man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old-girl, police said.

Detectives with the Madison Police Department's Special Victims Unit arrested Alamin B. Yussuf, 43, Wednesday night, according to the department's spokesperson, Joel DeSpain.

Yussuf was taken into custody after a warrant was served on his apartment in the 5000 block of Charon Lane. His arrest was part of an ongoing investigation by the Special Victims Unit and the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. 

Yussuf faces a tentative charge of second-degree sexual assault.

