Madison K-9 tracks down suspect hiding inside dumpster

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department says they successfully tracked down a suspect wanted on multiple outstanding warrants after he ran from officers early Sunday morning.

MPD officers say they initially tried to contact 20-year-old Stephon M Buckingham about a physical confrontation in which he allegedly was involved, but Buckingham ran away.

Buckingham allegedly jumped a 6-foot-tall fence and eluded the officers until K-9 Bowie arrived at the scene. Bowie led the officers to a dumpster, where Buckingham was found hiding inside.

Buckingham was arrested on tentative charges of resisting arrest, in addition to numerous warrants, including charges of burglary, theft and bail jumping.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.