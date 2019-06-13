Madison felon sentenced to 5 years prison for possession of handgun, DOJ reports

FreeImages.com/Jason Morrison

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Kevin F. Thomas, 31, of Madison was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. His prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Police found 15 shell casings after a shooting on May 21, according to the release. Investigation into the incident revealed that video evidence of Thomas possessing two firearms.

Thomas has prior felony convictions for second-degree murder/provocation and for aggravated battery. He also has a tattoo on his arm that states, "live by the gun, die by the bullet," according to the release.

Thomas had pleaded guilty to the charge in February. The charge against Thomas was the result of an investigation conducted by the Madison Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

