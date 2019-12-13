Madison couple reports stranger in home overnight

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after an east side couple woke up to a stranger in their home.

A man and his wife say they heard someone in their house on the 1900 block of La Sierra Way, just off of East Buckeye Road, at about 10 p.m. Thursday. He went to investigate and found a man wearing dark clothes in the home.

The stranger ran after being seen, climbing out of the kitchen window to get away. Police think that window is how the intruder was able to enter the home.

No items were reported stolen from the home.

