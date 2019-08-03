Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Lyft driver arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in Madison Lyft driver arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - A Lyft driver is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in Madison.

Jeremy D. Foley, 24, was arrested Friday morning for second-degree sexual assault of a person under the influence, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

A woman told Madison police she had been out drinking and had contacted the ride service to get home from an address along the 7000 block of East Washington Avenue.

The woman told officers Foley stopped short of her address, locked the doors, and told her to perform a sex act on him.

The woman told officers she had felt as if she had no choice, according to Joel DeSpain, a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department.

The woman called police after she was dropped off at her home.

