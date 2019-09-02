Lodi PD: Man who fired gun outside home during domestic incident faces tentative charges

LODI, Wis. - A Lodi man accused of shooting outside a home during a domestic incident early Monday is facing multiple tentative charges, police said.

The Lodi Police Department said in a news release that officers and Columbia County deputies responded to a 911 call at about 6 a.m. reporting a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Sunrise Drive.

During the incident, 55-year-old Robert Clark, of Lodi, discharged a gun outside the residence, according to the report. Clark was arrested on suspicion of domestic-related recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Clark was taken into custody, and the firearm was seized by law enforcement, according to police.

The police department said there was no continuing danger to the public.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.