Crime

Loaded, stolen 9 mm gun, packaged pot found in car during traffic stop, police say

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 02:31 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 02:31 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis - A stolen handgun was recovered during a traffic stop in Madison Friday night, police said. 

Madison police said officers stopped a vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Atticus Way. 

Police said officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun with a 32-round capacity extended magazine under the driver's seat. Officers also seized individually wrapped bags of marijuana and a scale found in the car.

Jamontaye A. Williams, 19, of Madison, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, party to the crime of possession with intent to deliver THC, party to the crime of receiving stolen property and obstructing.

Billy D. Shell Jr., 21, of Madison, was arrested on suspicion of party to the crime of possession with intent to deliver THC, party to the crime of receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Carlos S. Jones, 19, of Madison, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, party to the crime of possession with intent to deliver THC and party to the crime of receiving stolen property.

