Loaded firearm discovered at Dane County airport during screening, TSA says

Courtesy of Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. - A loaded gun was found during security screening at the Dane County Regional Airport Monday, the Transportation Security Administration said.

In a news release, the TSA said a Titan .25-caliber firearm, loaded with three rounds, was detected during X-ray screening at a checkpoint.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office interviewed the passenger and took possession of the gun, according to the release.

The TSA said any determination about a criminal charge is up to law enforcement.

The TSA will review the incident and can assess a civil penalty of up to $13,333 per violation, officials said. The TSA considers whether the firearm was loaded when determining the civil penalty amount.

Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will lose Trusted Traveler status and TSA Pre-check screening benefits for a period of time.

"Firearms can only be transported in a checked bag, if declared to the airline at the ticket counter and properly packed in a locked, hard-sided container," TSA Wisconsin Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said in the news release. "Firearms detected at TSA security checkpoints cause significant operational disruptions for our Transportation Security Officers, supporting law enforcement officials and the traveling public."

This is the second firearm discovered at the airport in Madison this year, the TSA said. Last year the TSA intercepted four firearms at MSN checkpoints. The TSA found a record-breaking 4,239 firearms --an average of about 11 per day -- at airport security checkpoints around the country in 2018, a 7-percent increase over 2017.

