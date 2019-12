Lawsuit: DMV forced Wisconsin woman to walk without cane, causing fall

Courtesy Wisconsin DOT

MILWAUKEE - The family of a Wisconsin woman is suing the state's Division of Motor Vehicles alleging she broke her wrist after an agency employee told her she had to walk without her cane to renew her license.

The federal lawsuit from a 78-year-old woman's estate alleges that making applicants walk without a cane or crutches as a condition of getting a driver's license violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Journal Sentinel reported this week the employee from a West Bend DMV denied her renewal and told her she needed a medical examination because of her fall before she could renew her license.

