La Valle man arrested following crash of vehicle that struck guide wire to power pole
IRONTON, Wis. - William L. Osborne, 44 of La Valle, was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, third offense, and failure to maintain control.
According to a release, Osborne was operating a vehicle that struck the guy-wire to a power pole on Thomas Road near County Road K in the township of Ironton around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
A deputy observed signs of impairment and a field sobriety test was conducted.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Michigan affirms offer to share Asian carp project costs
- Man arrested after charging officer with shovel, resisting arrest, police say
- Driver of stolen SUV crashes, abandons vehicle, police say
- La Valle man arrested following crash of vehicle that struck guide wire to power pole
- Aluminum Christmas tree exhibit to return to Madison, celebrate 60 years of Evergleam trees
- Police arrest man after he jumps into front window of bus, runs away uninjured