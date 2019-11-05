La Valle man arrested following crash of vehicle that struck guide wire to power pole

IRONTON, Wis. - William L. Osborne, 44 of La Valle, was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, third offense, and failure to maintain control.

According to a release, Osborne was operating a vehicle that struck the guy-wire to a power pole on Thomas Road near County Road K in the township of Ironton around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A deputy observed signs of impairment and a field sobriety test was conducted.

