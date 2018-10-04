Large fight involving pepper spray leads to several arrests, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Several people were arrested, including a 14-year-old girl, after police were called to a fight in a parking lot on Madison’s west side, officials said.

Madison police officers were called around 8:20 p.m. to the 5700 block of Russett Road for reports of many people involved in a fight in a parking lot, according to a release.

Officers had to use an electronic control device on two people after they refused to stop punching other people, officials said.

Witnesses said the fight was fueled by an incident earlier in the night where a woman was pepper sprayed inside a common hallway of a nearby apartment building.

Officers cited a 47-year-old man for disorderly conduct, arrested a 22-year-old man for resisting arrest, and took a 14-year-old girl into custody for battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the release, no one was seriously injured.