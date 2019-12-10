Lake Geneva thieves pose as contractors, officials say

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - Lake Geneva officials are warning residents about a group of thieves who posed as contractors Monday to gain access to a home.

At roughly 1:15 p.m. Monday, three men entered a home in the 200 block of Forest Drive claiming they were there to "fix the roof," according to a news release. City officials said once they were inside, one of the men stole items while the other two distracted the homeowner.

One of the men is described as white with a stocky build who was referred to as "dad" by the other two men. Another was described as a white man who is approximately 30 years old. He is said to have been wearing a tan or gray jacket with dark-colored work gloves.

The group may have been driving a black van or SUV, according to the release.

Anyone who sees these people is asked to call the City of Lake Geneva Police Department.

