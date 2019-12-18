PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Lake Geneva police search for four burglary suspects who fled on foot

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - Lake Geneva police are searching for four burglary suspects who fled on foot from the area of Sheridan Springs Road.

According to a release from the city of Lake Geneva Public Safety, the suspects may be desperate for a ride in the Lake Geneva area and police warn Uber, Lyft and ride service providers.

Two of the suspects are black men, but police do not know the sex or race of the other two suspects.

The first suspect was last seen wearing pants with red stripes on the side, black athletic shoes with white soles and black sweatshirt with a white design on the left upper chest, possibly a Nike symbol.

The second suspect was last seen wearing black pants, blue sweatshirt, black athletic shoes and a skull design.

The third suspect was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, red and black gloves ,and black shoes with red laces and white soles.

The fourth suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray gloves, black pants and black shoes.

