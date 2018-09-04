Knife-wielding woman arrested after trying to stab man at Capitol Centre Market

MADISON, Wis. - A knife-wielding woman is facing charges after trying to stab a man at Capitol Centre Market.

The Madison Police Department said it happened early Sunday.

Police said Shacole Burks, 35, had a knife and claimed the man she tried to stab came at her first. Burks could be seen in a video raising a 9-inch steak knife above her head and trying to stab the victim four or five times. The victim backed away to avoid being stabbed; he was not injured. Police arrested Burks for second-degree reckless endangerment.

Police say she and the victim know each other.