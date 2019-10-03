Kim Kardashian West tweets Gov. Evers to read Brendan Dassey's letter

Copyright 2019 CNN Kim Kardashian West

MADISON, Wis. - TV personality Kim Kardashian West is asking Wisconsin's governor to read "Making a Murderer" subject Brendan Dassey's letter requesting clemency.

Kardashian West sent the tweet Wednesday night asking Gov. Tony Evers to "read this letter," retweeting a news station's post that included Dassey's handwritten letter addressed to Evers.

On Wednesday, Dassey's attorney Laura Nirider announced she filed a petition for clemency on Dassey's behalf. Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, were convicted in Manitowoc County in the 2005 killing of 25-year-old Theresa Halbach. Avery and Dassey are serving life sentences for their convictions. Dassey was 16 when he confessed to helping his uncle murder Halbach.

The popular two-season Netflix "Making a Murderer" docuseries follows Avery's and Dassey's stories.

"I am writing to ask for a pardon because I am innocent and want to go home," Dassey wrote in the letter. "If I would get to go home, I would like to get a job involving video games. I would like to help take care of my mom and one day have a son and a daughter of my own."

