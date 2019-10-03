Crime

Kim Kardashian West tweets Gov. Evers to read Brendan Dassey's letter

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 12:30 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:32 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - TV personality Kim Kardashian West is asking Wisconsin's governor to read "Making a Murderer" subject Brendan Dassey's letter requesting clemency. 

Kardashian West sent the tweet Wednesday night asking Gov. Tony Evers to "read this letter," retweeting a news station's post that included Dassey's handwritten letter addressed to Evers. 

 

 

On Wednesday, Dassey's attorney Laura Nirider announced she filed a petition for clemency on Dassey's behalf. Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, were convicted in Manitowoc County in the 2005 killing of 25-year-old Theresa Halbach. Avery and Dassey are serving life sentences for their convictions. Dassey was 16 when he confessed to helping his uncle murder Halbach.

The popular two-season Netflix "Making a Murderer" docuseries follows Avery's and Dassey's stories. 

"I am writing to ask for a pardon because I am innocent and want to go home," Dassey wrote in the letter. "If I would get to go home, I would like to get a job involving video games. I would like to help take care of my mom and one day have a son and a daughter of my own."

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration