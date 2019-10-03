Kim Kardashian West tweets Gov. Evers to read Brendan Dassey's letter
MADISON, Wis. - TV personality Kim Kardashian West is asking Wisconsin's governor to read "Making a Murderer" subject Brendan Dassey's letter requesting clemency.
Kardashian West sent the tweet Wednesday night asking Gov. Tony Evers to "read this letter," retweeting a news station's post that included Dassey's handwritten letter addressed to Evers.
Please @GovEvers Read this letter https://t.co/iiYVRlSfLK— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 3, 2019
On Wednesday, Dassey's attorney Laura Nirider announced she filed a petition for clemency on Dassey's behalf. Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, were convicted in Manitowoc County in the 2005 killing of 25-year-old Theresa Halbach. Avery and Dassey are serving life sentences for their convictions. Dassey was 16 when he confessed to helping his uncle murder Halbach.
The popular two-season Netflix "Making a Murderer" docuseries follows Avery's and Dassey's stories.
"I am writing to ask for a pardon because I am innocent and want to go home," Dassey wrote in the letter. "If I would get to go home, I would like to get a job involving video games. I would like to help take care of my mom and one day have a son and a daughter of my own."
This is a handwritten letter from @MakingAMurderer subject Brendan Dassey to @GovEvers. “I am writing to ask for a pardon because I am innocent and want to go home,” Dassey writes. #news3now pic.twitter.com/9LWSYxmc5l— Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) October 3, 2019
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Resident wakes up to wife's purse missing, shadowy figures running up street
Next Story
Deputies respond to 2 overnight home invasions, urge residents to secure homes, property
Local And Regional News
- MPD: Police seize handguns, $2,000 in cash, cocaine base as man suspected of dealing drugs arrested
- One lane of Main Street Bridge reopened in Darlington, police encourage people to drive slowly
- MPD: Shooting with BB gun damages car with mother, daughter inside
- Four school buses, bus barn destroyed after overnight fire near Oregon
- MPD: Madison man arrested after road rage incident with bicyclist, threatening to beat up officers
- Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in high-speed chase with stolen SUV, police say