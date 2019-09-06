Kenosha police investigating death of 5-month-old
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say they're investigating the death of a baby.
First responders went to a multi-unit home about 9 a.m. Friday where a 5-month-old child was unresponsive. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
The identity of the child has not been released.
