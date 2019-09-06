Kenosha police investigating death of 5-month-old

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say they're investigating the death of a baby.

First responders went to a multi-unit home about 9 a.m. Friday where a 5-month-old child was unresponsive. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The identity of the child has not been released.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.